Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,300 shares of company stock worth $3,547,401. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

