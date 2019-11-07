Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 84,401 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total value of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $196.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

