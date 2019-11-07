Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Total by 24.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 15.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Total by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.