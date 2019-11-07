G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 273,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.