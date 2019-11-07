G Marc Baumann Sells 3,800 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SP stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 853,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

