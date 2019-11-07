FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,659,000 after buying an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,288,000 after buying an additional 769,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 391,735 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $280,685.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,464 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

