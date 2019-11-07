FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Lowered by Analyst

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 112.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 14.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 779,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

