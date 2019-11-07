FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

SEPGY stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

