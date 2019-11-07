FY2019 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBT. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

WBT stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.70. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

In related news, CEO William Johnson purchased 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

