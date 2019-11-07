FY2019 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) Cut by Analyst

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE ATP opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.01.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

