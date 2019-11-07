FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 637,442 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

