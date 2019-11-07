FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Issued By M Partners

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – M Partners increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.