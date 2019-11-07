FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Menlo Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.15). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

