FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp Issued By G.Research (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. G.Research analyst D. Witkowski anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after buying an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after buying an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

