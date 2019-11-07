FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.02. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

