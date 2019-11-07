Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLL. ValuEngine cut shares of Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 272,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full House Resorts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Full House Resorts worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.