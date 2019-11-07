Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Apache by 152.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 142,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

