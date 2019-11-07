Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $278,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $494.06. 317,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $491.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

