Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,849,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,388 shares of company stock worth $31,586,383. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

MA traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $273.04. 1,593,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,653. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

