Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

