FTX Token (FTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.08 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00014804 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $72.34 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.07046752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000987 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035665 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,598,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,726,324 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.