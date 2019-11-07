Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 750

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 767.10 ($10.02).

FRES stock traded down GBX 24.60 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 681 ($8.90). 1,231,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 678.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

