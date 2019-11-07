Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE FDP opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 691,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 329,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

