Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRA. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.57 ($90.20).

FRA FRA traded up €1.70 ($1.98) on Wednesday, reaching €74.64 ($86.79). The stock had a trading volume of 214,859 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.84.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

