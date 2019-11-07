Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.57 ($90.20).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.64 ($86.79). 214,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.85. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.