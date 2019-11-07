FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,426. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,584,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,141,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

