Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

FRTA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,536. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $547.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,665 shares of company stock worth $633,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

