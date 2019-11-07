FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor reported strong third-quarter earnings driven by solid demand in both DRAM and Flash applications. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic about strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, memory spending remained weak in the last reported quarter. Additionally, adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry and long lead times remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research firms have also commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock worth $1,834,873. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

