Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,200 ($107.15).

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,210 ($107.28). 358,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,742.56.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

