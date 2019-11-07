FLO (FLO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $12,745.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

