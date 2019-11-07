FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,083,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

