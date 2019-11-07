Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,734,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,895,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.52.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

