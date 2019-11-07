Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after buying an additional 342,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 684,414 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $52,623,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after buying an additional 133,815 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $359,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999,602 shares of company stock worth $206,410,194. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

