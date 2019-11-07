Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 9,523 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

