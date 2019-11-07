Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Up 8.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $60.36, approximately 2,783,963 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 806,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $471,044.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 27,200 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,676,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,448 shares of company stock worth $10,890,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,057,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Five9 by 26.5% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $44,653,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 402.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

