Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $59.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday.

FIVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 755,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,019. Five9 has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $115,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,513,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 27,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $1,676,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,675,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,448 shares of company stock worth $10,890,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

