Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 15,000 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 3,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,906. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.66. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

