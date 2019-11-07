Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Trading Up 3.2%

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 120,710 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 221,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCUUF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright set a $1.40 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

