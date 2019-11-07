First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.20, 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

