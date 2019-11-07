First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.37, approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

