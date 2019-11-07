First National Trust Co Sells 4,959 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,774. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,020. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

