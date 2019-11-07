First National Trust Co Sells 3,149 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

LYB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 121,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

