First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after acquiring an additional 714,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after acquiring an additional 944,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,732,000 after acquiring an additional 113,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 987,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

