First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after buying an additional 974,005 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after buying an additional 828,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

