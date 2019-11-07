First National Trust Co Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 49.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 223,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,775. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 1,242,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,012. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

