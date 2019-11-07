First National Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 113,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30,045.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 710,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.77 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

