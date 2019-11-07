First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 105.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $3,169,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.72. 169,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,643. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.14. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $217.61 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

