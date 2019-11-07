First National Bank of Omaha Sells 597 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 41,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,128. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

