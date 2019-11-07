First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,282,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,402. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $3,120,084 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a $92.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

