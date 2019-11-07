First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 216,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.